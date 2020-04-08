Patientory Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $92.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. Patientory has a total market cap of $168,773.06 and $92.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LATOKEN, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

