PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0002

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,770.97 and approximately $61.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004054 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000806 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001079 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

