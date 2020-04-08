Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $71.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paychex by 60.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 118,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Paychex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Paychex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. 4,136,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

