PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

PCM opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

