PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. 6,253,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,122. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

