Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lowered by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 24,199,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,426,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

