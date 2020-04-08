Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 24,199,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,426,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

