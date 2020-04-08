Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading 16.7% Higher

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.44, 557,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 544,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. On average, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 210,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

