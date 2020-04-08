Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Price Up 24%

Pilbara Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PILBF)’s stock price rose 24% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 140,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 62,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.