Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,786,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. 2,986,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

