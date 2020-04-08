Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Up 15.2%

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)’s stock price shot up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $42.56, 4,547,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,242,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.
The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54.
In related news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $51,638,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $30,763,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.