Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Up 15.2%

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)’s stock price shot up 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $42.56, 4,547,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,242,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $51,638,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after purchasing an additional 621,011 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $30,763,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

