PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $2,630.89 and approximately $27.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

