Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Achieves $353,782.39

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $353,782.39 and approximately $22,446.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.02575623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00203890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC.

