POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

PKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 273,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in POSCO by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 62,388 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $8,221,000. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

