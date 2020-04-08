PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 1,293 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 238,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,109. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.