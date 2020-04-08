PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 29,348 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

