PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 10.0% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,841,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,465,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,568,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,936. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.