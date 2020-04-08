PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 446,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,720. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

