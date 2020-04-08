PrairieView Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,129,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

