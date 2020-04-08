PrairieView Partners LLC Has $33.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. 2,130,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,764. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

