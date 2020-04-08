PrairieView Partners LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. 502,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

