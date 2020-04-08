PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $158,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,109,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

