PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $79,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 242,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,712. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

