PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,283,883 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. 5,636,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

