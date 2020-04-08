PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,789 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in HP by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,464,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693,422. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

