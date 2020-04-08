PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

