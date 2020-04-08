PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded up $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

