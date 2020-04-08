PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 897,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

