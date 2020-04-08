PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

SLYV stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 368,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,580. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

