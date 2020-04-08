PrairieView Partners LLC Takes $102,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,422. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $128.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5179 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

