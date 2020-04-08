PrairieView Partners LLC Takes $66,000 Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. 343,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,916. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

