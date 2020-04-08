PrairieView Partners LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,164 shares of company stock worth $1,816,098. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

