PrairieView Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,112,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,320,180. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

