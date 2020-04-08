Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. Primecoin has a market cap of $712,354.02 and approximately $3,659.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,329,179 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

