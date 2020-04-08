Principal Millennials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Trading 7.4% Higher

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.21, 11,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 144% from the average session volume of 4,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.

