Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.9% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,435,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.