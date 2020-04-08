ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,725 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

