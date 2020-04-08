QYNO (QNO) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. QYNO has a market capitalization of $539.20 and $13.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.