Rapidz (RPZX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $197,429.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Rapidz has a market cap of $273,541.90 and approximately $197,429.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.02575623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00203890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

