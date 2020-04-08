Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Trading 17.1% Higher

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)’s share price traded up 17.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.55, 150,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 156,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Re/Max alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth $8,652,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Re/Max by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth $2,247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Re/Max by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.