Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

3/31/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

3/24/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/9/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

2/19/2020 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $989.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

