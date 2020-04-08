RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $488,880.80 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $488,880.80 and approximately $25,180.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00509004 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00108106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00082371 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002479 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

