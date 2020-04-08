Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $99,252.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.02582397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00204161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

