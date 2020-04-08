Regalcoin (REC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Regalcoin has a market cap of $13,068.31 and $5.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

