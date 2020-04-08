Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,550,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after purchasing an additional 251,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

