Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Plans $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.71. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.82.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

