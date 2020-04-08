Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading 16.6% Higher

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price traded up 16.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.06 and last traded at $87.18, 5,381,388 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 3,112,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Ross Stores by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 10,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ross Stores by 60.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 24.4% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 555,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

