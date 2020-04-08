S & U PLC (LON:SUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 50 Per Share

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from S & U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SUS traded up GBX 52.50 ($0.69) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,672.50 ($22.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 million and a PE ratio of 7.08. S & U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,937.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,075.48. The company has a quick ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 39.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47.

Get S & U alerts:

SUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Monday.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for S & U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.