salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $40,878.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $1,436,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,049 shares of company stock worth $69,023,787. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $145.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,857,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,553. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

