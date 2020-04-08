Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, approximately 225 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05.

